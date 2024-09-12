27 C
AASAA protests in Dibrugarh, demands ST status & land rights for Adivasis

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 11: The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) staged a protest in front of the District Commissioner’s Office in Dibrugarh on Wednesday, pressing for various demands benefiting the Adivasi community of the state.

The protesters sought Scheduled Tribes (ST) status for Assam’s Adivasi population, land rights, correct caste certificates, and the implementation of the Minimum Wage Act.

One of the key demands was the grant of Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to the Adivasi people of Assam. In addition to ST status, the AASAA also demanded land rights for all Adivasi people living in tea gardens, forest areas, and villages in Assam.

Another important demand made by the AASAA was for correct caste certificates for Adivasi students to access educational opportunities and scholarships.

The protesters also called for a hike in the minimum daily wage of tea garden workers from Rs 250 to Rs 550, citing the rising cost of living and the working conditions of tea workers.

At the end of the protest, a memorandum signed by AASAA Dibrugarh district president Siba Kurmi and general secretary Monuj Oraon was sent to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through the district commissioner.

