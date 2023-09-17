AASU Demow College unit formed

HT Correspondent
DEMOW, Sept 16: The Demow College unit of AASU formally
came to being on Saturday. A meeting was organised in this
regard at Lahoti auditorium of Demow College.
Rontu Chetia presided over the meeting and Ankur Gogoi,
general secretary of AASU Demow College Unit spoke at length
about the aims of the meeting. In the meeting Partha Sarathi
Gogoi, general secretary of Demow Regional Students Union
and Plabon Buragohain, adviser of Demow Regional Students
Union spokes in the meeting.
Gyandeep Gogoi was selected as president for AASU Demow
College Unit and Manakh Jyoti Gogoi was selected as general
secretary for AASU Demow College Unit.