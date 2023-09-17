AASU Demow College unit formed

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Sept 16: The Demow College unit of AASU formally

came to being on Saturday. A meeting was organised in this

regard at Lahoti auditorium of Demow College.

Rontu Chetia presided over the meeting and Ankur Gogoi,

general secretary of AASU Demow College Unit spoke at length

about the aims of the meeting. In the meeting Partha Sarathi

Gogoi, general secretary of Demow Regional Students Union

and Plabon Buragohain, adviser of Demow Regional Students

Union spokes in the meeting.

Gyandeep Gogoi was selected as president for AASU Demow

College Unit and Manakh Jyoti Gogoi was selected as general

secretary for AASU Demow College Unit.