28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 25, 2024
type here...

Rupee falls 1 paisa to revisit all-time low of 83.70 against US dollar

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, July 24: The rupee depreciated 1 paisa to revisit its all-time closing low of 83.70 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a strong dollar against major crosses overseas amid investors’ weak appetite for riskier assets.

Forex traders said the increase in capital gains tax and removal of indexation benefits announced in the FY25 Budget on Tuesday was the main reason for dollar buying as foreign investors sold stocks.

- Advertisement -

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.69 and touched an intra-day high of 83.68 and a low of 83.72 against the dollar during the session.

It finally settled at an all-time low level of 83.70 (provisional) against the American currency, registering a fall of 1 paisa from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee declined 3 paise to 83.69 against the US dollar after the government raised tax rates on capital gains in the FY25 Budget.

Forex traders said US dollar buying continued to be the theme after the increase in long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) and short-term capital gains tax (STCG) and then the removal of indexation benefits.

- Advertisement -

The government on Tuesday proposed reducing the long-term capital gains tax on immovable properties to 12.5 per cent from 20 per cent but removed the indexation benefits to adjust for inflation, a move experts termed as “negative” for sellers.

As per the memorandum to the Union Budget, with rationalisation of rate to 12.5 per cent, indexation available under section 48 of the Income Tax Act is proposed to be removed for calculation of any long-term capital gains, which is presently available for property, gold and other unlisted assets.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.05 per cent at 104.50.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading higher by 0.79 per cent at USD 81.65 per barrel.

- Advertisement -

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 280.16 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 80,148.88 points, and Nifty dropped 65.55 points or 0.27 per cent to 24,413.50 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,975.31 crore, according to exchange data. (PTI)

9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IOC awards 2034 Winter Games to Salt Lake City. Utah last...

The Hills Times -
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India 7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina