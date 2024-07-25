28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Dhoot Group's Aparajita initiative celebrates women achievers globally

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 24: The Dhoot Group unveiled the 13th edition of the Sanmarg Aparajita initiative with a grand pre-event meet held at ITC Sonar Bangla, Kolkata.

Dedicated to honouring and empowering women achievers worldwide, the event saw enthusiastic participation from nominees and stakeholders alike.

Aparajita, powered by BMD and Bengal Energy Ltd., aims not only to recognise exceptional women but also to cultivate a supportive ecosystem fostering their growth and impact.

The initiative has consistently celebrated stories of resilience and achievement, echoing the spirit of icons like Usain Bolt in its pursuit of excellence.

Ruchika Gupta, President of Sanmarg and Founder-Guardian of Aparajita, expressed her excitement for this year’s event, emphasising the initiative’s role in highlighting the journeys of women who have surmounted significant challenges to effect change.

Gupta likened the collaborative effort to raise and empower women to the adage that it takes a village to raise a child.

A notable aspect of the awards is their commitment to inclusivity, demonstrated prominently during the 10th edition when women from the New Light Foundation were employed as on-ground support.

This decision underscores Aparajita’s broader commitment to empowerment beyond mere accolades.

The main ceremony, slated for Sunday, July 28th in Kolkata, promises to be an inspirational evening, culminating in a celebratory dinner where the achievements of nominees and participants in the ‘Kahani’ initiative will be prominently featured.

