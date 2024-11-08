ABSU honours Minuma Boro for heroic act in Uttarakhand

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 7: A delegation from the central ABSU, including general secretary Khanindra Basumatary, speaker Abit Narzary, and public relations secretary Lohit Daimari, accompanied by Sonitpur District ABSU president Jeet Swrgiary, secretary Enosh Mochahary, deputy speaker Adim Swrgiary, and secretaries Rupjyoti Boro and Bogaram Mochahari, visited the braveheart from Tezpur, Minuma Boro, on Thursday at her residence in Gereki-Maithan. They honored her for her recent heroic act of saving 18 travelers in Uttarakhand.

Minuma Boro, a resident of Gereki-Maithan in Tezpur and known for her involvement in sports and cultural fields, embarked on a spiritual journey to Uttarakhand with an 18-member women’s group on September 12. During their trip via Delhi, tragedy struck when their hired driver from Delhi suffered a fatal heart attack on the treacherous mountain roads. With the vehicle precariously positioned on a dangerous slope, panic set in among the passengers. However, the 55-year-old Minuma Boro quickly took control of the situation. Demonstrating remarkable composure and driving skills, she took over the wheel, safely maneuvering the vehicle and ensuring that all 18 passengers escaped unharmed.

Her quick thinking and fearless response have made her a local hero, with the community applauding her resilience in the face of adversity. Her bravery has left an indelible mark, symbolising strength and heroism amidst challenging circumstances. The incident took place in Shyamli district, Uttarakhand. Visuals of Minuma Boro’s courageous act during their pilgrimage to Kedarnath and Badrinath have gone viral on social media.

After receiving the honour from the ABSU team, Minuma recounted the harrowing experience, explaining that she drove nearly thirty kilometers through mountainous terrain to ensure everyone’s safety and admitted the driver to a hospital. She recalled, “As I was sitting next to the driver, I suddenly noticed him struggling to breathe. Just as the vehicle was about to go out of control and everyone was alarmed, I instinctively pulled the hand brake to prevent it from veering into the valley.” She added that she then moved the driver to another seat, took the wheel herself, and saved all their lives.

While honouring her, ABSU general secretary Khanindra Basumatary encouraged Minuma to continue her positive contributions to society.