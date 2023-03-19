Accident claims two in Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, March 18: Two were killed on the spot and two were critically injured in an accident on NH 39 in Karbi Anglong. The accident occurred at midnight on the intervening night of March 17 – 18 at Amrajan. The Toyota Fortuner SUV was going towards Dimapur.

The SUV, NL 07 CA 1654, was said to be speeding and the driver lost control and hit a tree on the roadside. Bokajan police reached the spot, took the SUV into its custody, and forwarded the two critically injured to Dimapur for medical attention.

The bodies have been forwarded to Diphu Medical College & Hospital.