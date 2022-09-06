Adidas Reveals Its Lineup Of Federation Kits For FIFA World Cup 2022

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 5: On Monday, Adidas revealed the Home and Away federation kits created for the national teams of Argentina, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Spain which will be worn on the world’s biggest sporting stage: the FIFA World Cup 2022™.

Adidas saw each federation kit as a canvas for creativity, and an opportunity to capture and express the spirit of each nation with design features influenced by key cultural touch points ranging from the ancient civilisations and Mixtec art of Mexico celebrated in the nation’s away jersey to the origami crow inspiring Japan’s home kit.

Dynamic color spectrums represent each unique national identity, with progressive graphics inspired by the future. “When we design national team kits for tournaments as big as the FIFA World Cup, we always keep in mind that these designs will become a part of legendary footballing history. For us it’s crucial first and foremost to create kits that equip the world’s greatest footballing athletes with performance-led apparel that helps them unlock their highest level of play, while at the same time always featuring unique and unforgettably iconic designs that are bold, eye-catching and create a true sense of excitement amongst fans all across the globe,” said Jürgen Rank, senior design director of Football at adidas. With performance and sustainability the top priority, a consistent design approach has been taken across the kits that showcase both creativity and iconic simplicity, enabling players to be the best versions of them on the pitch, with each jersey coming in a slim fit. All our kits are made using 100% recycled polyester, continuing adidas’ ongoing commitment to help end plastic waste.

The Authentic breathable kits for Argentina, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Spain contain 50% Parley Ocean Plastic. Parley Ocean Plastic is intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and shorelines preventing it from polluting our oceans. Each shirt features the latest in adidas fabric innovations, including lightweight, heat-applied details. The kits for Argentina, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Spain are constructed using materials and textures to help keep players feeling cool with HEAT.RDY technology, optimized to keep players feeling comfortable. Alongside jerseys, the federation kit includes a wide range of products namely- shorts, training pants, presentation pants, travel pants, presentation jackets, travel jackets, anthem jackets, training tops, beanie, scarfs, backpacks and footballs. The price of these products ranges between Rs 1,799 and Rs 13,999.