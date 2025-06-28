29.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 28, 2025
type here...

Congress ‘appeasement’ of illegal immigrants led to massive encroachment of Satra land: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 27: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that the previous Congress government’s appeasement of illegal immigrants led to massive encroachment of over 13,000 bighas (more than 4,300 acres) of ‘Satra’ (Vaishnavite monastery) land in the state.

He affirmed the BJP-led ruling dispensation’s commitment to reclaim the land for these Vaishnavite monasteries.

- Advertisement -

“The Congress Govt ignored sentiments of the indigenous people while pandering to their illegal immigrant vote bank, which led to 922 Satra lands being encroached upon,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Related Posts:

He said thousands of bighas of Satra land have been encroached across major centres, including 7,137 bighas (2,355.21 acres) in Barpeta, 2,583.79 bighas (852.66 acres) in Nagaon, 2,757.39 bighas 909.94 acres) in Bajali and 896.76 bighas (295.94 acres) in Lakhimpur.

“We are on a mission to reclaim them,” the chief minister asserted.

Sarma had earlier this month announced that the government will set up a permanent ‘Satra Aayog’ to look after the welfare of these Vaishnavite monasteries located across the state.

- Advertisement -

At a meeting of the temporary Satra Aayog formed to study the issues of these historic institutions, Sarma said the permanent body of the Aayog will work to lend sustainability to the Satras.

The Aayog, formed on November 24, 2021, with AGP MLA Pradip Hazarika as its chairman and BJP MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sarma as its members, visited 126 satras and examined the existing problems there and gave several recommendations in the report. (PTI)

10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4