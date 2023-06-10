Akhil Gogoi vows legal action against contractor of Sivasagar B.Ed College building



SIVASAGAR, June 9: Akhil Gogoi, the MLA of Sivasagar and Raijor Dal supremo, expressed his outrage on Friday, during his inspection of the Sivasagar B.Ed College at Bhadhara, Bokota. The college, constructed at a cost of Rs 9.25 crore, revealed alleged substandard construction work that left Gogoi deeply dismayed. Accompanied by the executive engineer and other officials from the Lok Nirman department, Gogoi highlighted the deficiencies to the media.

Gogoi criticised the Lok Nirman department for allowing such substandard work. He showcased a box-type toilet booth that only accommodated occupants and disallowed even a bucket of water inside. Furthermore, he pointed out broken patches on the floor and cracks on the walls.

Gogoi held the executive engineer responsible for failing to conduct regular inspections.

In response, the executive engineer of the Lok Nirman Bibhag defended the structure, stating that there were no structural faults and the cracks could be easily repaired. However, MLA Gogoi directed the department to file a complaint against the contractor, Lohit Chandra Gogoi, or he would pursue legal action himself.