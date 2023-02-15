All Assam ASHA Workers Association, Sivasagar District Committee stage protest in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Feb 14: The All Assam ASHA Workers Association, Sivasagar District Committee protested in front of Demow Primary Health Centre on Monday.

Under the leadership of Ashwini Gogoi, president and Niva Gogoi Mech, general secretary of All Assam ASHA Workers Association, Sivasagar District Committee, the protest programme was carried out in front of Demow Primary Health Centre on Monday.

The ASHA Workers protested with placards and shouted various slogans. Later, the All Assam ASHA Workers Association, Sivasagar District Committee submitted a memorandum to the state chief minister, Health minister and director of NHM through a Demow circle officer on Monday.

In the memorandum, they stated the following demands – steps should be taken to hike the remuneration of the Asha workers monthly to Rs15000, the decision of retirement of Asha workers of 60 plus should be cancelled along with their various demands were stated in the memorandum.