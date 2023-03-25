26 C
Saturday, March 25, 2023
All Assam Kumar Sanmilan Convention from April 1

Assam
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, March 24: The reception committee of 7th Biennial State Convention stated that the 7th Biennial State Convention of All Assam Kumar Sanmillan will be held in Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building on April 1 and April 2 with two-day long programme.

As per the schedule, on April 1, the first day of the programme will start with cleanliness drive which will be followed by plantation of saplings. After that the flag of All Assam Kumar Sanmillan will be hoisted.

Different programmes will be held on that day. On April 2, the second day of the programme the cultural procession will be taken out and after that the open session will be held. The Smriti Grantha (Book) will be released on the occasion. On that day during evening in the memory of late Aruna Kalita “Borahar Prithibi Uddhar” bhaona will be staged.

