All Assam Tangsa Student Union announces boycott of election in Margherita constituency

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 26: The All Assam Tangsa Student Union has announced its boycott of the upcoming elections in the 83 no Margherita constituency of Tinsukia district. This decision arises from mounting frustrations among villagers who feel neglected by political representatives and deprived of essential amenities in their communities.

Residents of numerous villages within the constituency, primarily tribal areas, have raised grievances about poor road infrastructure, lack of electricity, sanitation facilities, absence of PMAY houses, and the urgent need for health centers, safe drinking water, and education centers. Incumbent Dibrugarh Lok Sabha BJP MP and Union minister Rameswar Teli face criticism for failing to address these issues despite being elected to represent the constituency.

Nayung Mossang, president of the All Assam Tangsa Student Union, deplored the region’s underdevelopment, especially as the nation celebrates its 75th year of independence. Mossang stressed the necessity of directing attention to marginalised communities in tribal belt areas like Saleki village, Kamba Gaon, Mungkam, Paharpur Kharangkung, Phoolbari, Lalpahar, and Malu Gaon.

Expressing disillusionment with both the current BJP-led government and past administrations, Mossang criticised the lack of progress in developmental initiatives targeting tribal regions. Specific areas like the neglect of Kamba Gaon Bridge, Mungkam Bridge and road, Kharangkung road, Phoolbari, and Malu Gaon were highlighted, emphasising the urgency for substantive change.

Mossang declared the union’s decision to bar any BJP leaders from entering their villages during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Threatening a complete boycott of the elections, Mossang emphasised that unless significant steps are taken to address the longstanding issues faced by tribal communities, their participation in the electoral process remains uncertain.