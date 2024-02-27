15.1 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
type here...

All Assam Tangsa Student Union announces boycott of election in Margherita constituency

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 26: The All Assam Tangsa Student Union has announced its boycott of the upcoming elections in the 83 no Margherita constituency of Tinsukia district. This decision arises from mounting frustrations among villagers who feel neglected by political representatives and deprived of essential amenities in their communities.

- Advertisement -

Residents of numerous villages within the constituency, primarily tribal areas, have raised grievances about poor road infrastructure, lack of electricity, sanitation facilities, absence of PMAY houses, and the urgent need for health centers, safe drinking water, and education centers. Incumbent Dibrugarh Lok Sabha BJP MP and Union minister Rameswar Teli face criticism for failing to address these issues despite being elected to represent the constituency.

Nayung Mossang, president of the All Assam Tangsa Student Union, deplored the region’s underdevelopment, especially as the nation celebrates its 75th year of independence. Mossang stressed the necessity of directing attention to marginalised communities in tribal belt areas like Saleki village, Kamba Gaon, Mungkam, Paharpur Kharangkung, Phoolbari, Lalpahar, and Malu Gaon.

Expressing disillusionment with both the current BJP-led government and past administrations, Mossang criticised the lack of progress in developmental initiatives targeting tribal regions. Specific areas like the neglect of Kamba Gaon Bridge, Mungkam Bridge and road, Kharangkung road, Phoolbari, and Malu Gaon were highlighted, emphasising the urgency for substantive change.

Mossang declared the union’s decision to bar any BJP leaders from entering their villages during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Threatening a complete boycott of the elections, Mossang emphasised that unless significant steps are taken to address the longstanding issues faced by tribal communities, their participation in the electoral process remains uncertain.

9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India
9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India
Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage
Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

32nd Karbi Lammet Amei concludes successfully

The Hills Times - 0
9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage 15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam 10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover