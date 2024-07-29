Amar Sankolpo Seva Committee celebrates 75 weeks of meal distribution 

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, July 28: Amar Sankolpo Seva Committee, a Hojai-based social organisation, celebrated its 75th week of meal distribution on Sunday. To mark this noble mission, a program was organised with Dr Ashok Bagchi gracing the event as chief guest. Social activist Pramod Ranjan Das and many other dignitaries were present as guests of honour. The guests appreciated the social service rendered by Amar Sankolpo Seva Committee.

“Our social service began on February 26, 2022, and we are extremely happy to have successfully completed 75 weeks,” said Happy Singh, joint secretary, while talking to this correspondent. He mentioned that every Sunday, they set up a stall near Kali Mandir, in the railway station campus in Hojai, where they distribute pure vegetarian meals to over 450 needy people for a nominal charge of Rs 1 each.

Singh provided details about the committee members, including Mandip Kr Saha, president; Tapobrata Saha, vice-president; Kaustabh Bhattacharjee, secretary; Happy Singh, joint secretary; Swarup Roy, Cashier; and Manajit Malakar, sports and cultural secretary, along with fifty-plus members. The committee members expressed their gratitude to everyone who directly or indirectly supported their endeavours.

Notably, along with free meal distribution, the committee organises blood donation camps and conducts plantation drives.