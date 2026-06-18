Ambubachi Mela to kickstart at Kamakhya Temple from June 22

GUWAHATI, June 17: The local administration is setting up camps for pilgrims, making arrangements for medical treatment and sufficient ferries on the Brahmaputra for the June 22 to 26 Ambubachi fair at the Kamakhya temple here.

The doors of the temple will remain closed on the intervening night of June 21 and 22. During the Ambubachi Mela period, no VIP movement would be allowed at the temple.

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Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog on Wednesday said, “We are fully prepared to welcome the devotees for the AmbubachiMahayog atop the sacred Nilachal Hills. Multiple government agencies are leaving no stone unturned to make the event a grand success.”

The state government is working in coordination with 24 different departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the fair.

Neog said three huge camps are being set up to accommodate thousands of devotees attending the Ambubachi Mela, and there will be separate camps for police personnel.

The administration is also setting up medical camps, while there will also be sufficient ferries on the Brahmaputra that flows just below the Nilachal Hill, the state tourism minister said.

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“In 2024, a total of 7,46,066 devotees came for the Ambubachi Mela, while 7,72,019 people attended the event last year,” Neog said.

She asserted that the Ambubachi Mela has become a landmark religious event in India, and the state government’s aim is to arrange a hassle-free and comfortable stay for the devotees with proper security here. (PTI)