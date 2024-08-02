Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024 kicks off 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: The ceremonial sapling plantation cum distribution event under the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024, titled ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, was organised by the district administration in collaboration with the Forest Department and Haflong Battalion Agartala Sector, HQ IG AR (E), at Circuit House Haflong, Dima Hasao on Thursday.

The chief guest, CEM Debolal Gorlosa, participated in the event by distributing and planting a sapling at the Circuit House compound. The occasion was graced by the presence of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council EM Donphainon Thaosen, district commissioner Simanta Kr Das, ACS, other officials, members of SHGs, and the general public.

This plantation drive, which will continue until August 15, aims to plant a total of three crore trees across Assam. Citizens can collect saplings from local distribution centres from August 1 to August 12, 2024. Registrations can be completed on the web portal or mobile app. Participants who registered last year can log in to update their registration details and upload geotagged images of their plantations.

Our Tezpur correspondent adds: Along with the rest of the region, the Sonitpur district administration and Forest Department marked the launch of Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.0 on Thursday with a district-level ceremonial plantation event held at the Koliabhomora Bridge area near Bhomoraguri Forest Beat Office. District commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra inaugurated the event by planting a sapling, joined by district development commissioner Gaya Prasad Agarwal, additional district commissioners Pranjit Deb, Twahir Alam, and Raj Boruah, divisional forest officer of Western Assam Wildlife Division Piraisoodan B, and divisional forest officer (Territorial) Nripen Kalita.

Many officials from various departments, including the district agriculture officer, executive engineer of PWD (B), and the district information and public relations officer, along with staff from the Forest Department, participated by planting a sapling each. The target for Sonitpur district this year is to plant around 12 lakh saplings, three times last year’s target.

Speaking to the media, the district commissioner appealed to all citizens of Sonitpur to actively participate in this initiative and become green warriors. He further informed that the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.0 is being celebrated from August 1-15 this year with the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, to honour the contributions of mothers in one’s life. He added that another massive plantation drive will be undertaken on August 4, 2024, as part of the District Day celebration of Sonitpur, which falls on August 3. Various events have been scheduled from August 2 to August 6 to mark the occasion. Moreover, the date for new registration and renewal has been extended till August 5, 2024.

The Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024 is an initiative of the Forest Department, Government of Assam, under the leadership of the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, aiming to plant 3 crore commercially valuable trees.