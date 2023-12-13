Angoorlata Deka relieved from the post of Assam BJP Mahila Morcha President, Swapna Bania

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 13: Angoorlata Deka has been relieved from her position as Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha president.

Swapna Bania takes over the role, having previously served as the vice president of the BJP’s SC Morcha.

Deka announced her departure on social media, attributing it to personal obligations. She expressed gratitude for her time with the party and congratulated Bania on her new appointment.

In related news, Ratan Rai and Debojit Barkalita have been appointed as the BJP unit presidents for Chirang district and Bilasipara respectively.