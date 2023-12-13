20 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
type here...

Angoorlata Deka relieved from the post of Assam BJP Mahila Morcha President, Swapna Bania

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 13: Angoorlata Deka has been relieved from her position as Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha president.

- Advertisement -

Swapna Bania takes over the role, having previously served as the vice president of the BJP’s SC Morcha.

Deka announced her departure on social media, attributing it to personal obligations. She expressed gratitude for her time with the party and congratulated Bania on her new appointment.

In related news, Ratan Rai and Debojit Barkalita have been appointed as the BJP unit presidents for Chirang district and Bilasipara respectively.

7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Woman among two apprehended with illegal items during STF raid

The Hills Times - 0
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter