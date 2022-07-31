Angoorlata’s Effigy Burnt, ATASU Demands Apology

BJP blames Congress for morphed video; FIR lodged

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 30: The All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), Titabar unit, on Saturday burnt the effigy of Pradesh BJP’s women wing chief and former Batadraba MLA Angoorlata Deka at Titabar town for her alleged objectionable remarks made against the Ahom community.

During the protest demonstration, the ATASU members shouted slogans against the BJP leader and demanded unconditional public apology at the earliest which otherwise the protesters warned to trigger further democratic movement.

During the protest, the local leaders of the ATASU Titabar unit unanimously said, “The ATASU has no business with the Pradesh BJP karyakartas’ protest against the Congress. However, while protesting against the opposition party, BJP women wing president Deka’s anti-Ahom community slogan was uncalled for. We strongly condemn such derogatory remarks made by the ruling party’s woman leader. We demand an immediate apology from BJP leader Deka.”

Contrary to the protest, the Pradesh BJP on Saturday termed the wide circulation of a video content as politically motivated and a conspiracy hatched by certain anti-social elements.

The Pradesh BJP stressed that the downloading of the video containing a protest programme of the ruling party and aired by television channels was a clear attempt to malign the image of the party.

Notably, a video, in which certain Pradesh BJP leaders shouting slogans, against the Ahom community of the state have been going round the corner since Thursday.

The State BJP general secretary Pulok Gohain, while addressing newsmen on Saturday, said, “Congress was behind the entire sordid incident.”

Demanding a high level inquiry into the deep-rooted conspiracy to malign the image of the BJP, the party lodged an FIR at the Dispur Police Station.

In the FIR, the party said, “On July 28, the party’s SC Morcha, Mohila Morcha and Tea Tribe Morcha organised a protest programme to register its protest against the derogatory comment made by Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against President of India, Draupadi Murmu. The video footage of the protest programme was downloaded from TV channels by some anti social elements and was distorted, morphed and put up in the social media platform.”

The FIR further claimed that the morphed video was an attempt to hurt the sentiments of a particular community and to create unrest in the society as well as to sully the image of the BJP, Assam Pradesh. Such an act committed by the anti-social elements is a gross violation of the Information Technology Act. Through this FIR, we request you to identify the miscreants at the earliest and to book them under the relevant laws of the land, it added.