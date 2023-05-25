Anti-drug campaign organised



HT Correspondent

CHOKIHOLA, May 24: As part of a nationwide campaign on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and under the initiative of O/C of Chokihola police station Retupal Senchuwa and KSA – Inglongpho organised an anti-drug campaign for school students of Nilip area on Tuesday.

The anti-drug campaign was organised in various schools like Chokihola Assumption English School, Chokihola Higher Secondary School, Merabeti High School, Dokhora English High School and Koilamati Arlong Rupat High School.

President, KSA, Nilip branch, Clement Hanse and O/C Senchuwa informed the students how drugs can affect the physical and mental health of a person and advised the students never to use drugs or any intoxicating substances like beedi, cigarettes, tobacco and alcohol.

“Students should listen to the advice of parents and teachers and concentrate on their studies,” Hanse advised the students.

A pledge was taken by the students in committing to desist from use of narcotic substances and to make the community, family and friends’ drug-free. The pledge is also to make India a drug-free nation.

