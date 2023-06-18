APCU Sivasagar presents awards to students, journalists

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 17: Assam Press Correspondent Union(APCU) Sivasagar District Committee and Antarikshya Dutta Nyas Samittee jointly organised 6th Antarikshya Dutta memorial lecture and award giving ceremony at Konwarpur HS school auditorium on Wednesday. The day long programme began with lighting of the lamp before the portraits of late journalist Kamala Saikia, Prasanna Kumar Dutta and meritorious student Antarikshya Dutta by Saurav Gogoi, principal, Konwarpur HS school, Rituparna Bharali, Secretary, APCU, Sivasagar, and Jyoti Baruah Dutta, Chairperson, Antarikshya Dutta Nyas Samittee.

Thereafter 6th Antarikshya Dutta memorial lecture was delivered by Dr Dayanonda Borgohain, educationist and former Chairman, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. Borgohain spoke on cultivating a scientific bent of mind from school days. Dr Borgohain said that life depends more on arguments not on faith.

The seminar was inaugurated by Sarat Sensuwa, Secretary General, and was presided over by Padum Saikia , president, APCU central committee. Dr Manjit Gogoi, principal, Jhanji Hem Nath Sarmah college and Debojyoti Gogoi, Inspector of School, Sivasagar and Charaideo took part as distinguished guests and delivered their speech.

Dr Kalpataru Dutta Mudoi, Technical Officer, NEIST, Jorhat, Bijoy Krishna Dutta, Headmaster, Santipur High school, Dipak Arandhara, Headmaster, Nakatani High school and Beda Nath Baruah, Headmaster, Shyam Sundar Duarah High school were also present as guests. In the meeting Antarikshya Dutta Nyas Rakshya Samittee gave away the Antarikshya Dutta meritorious award to Drishtipriya Saikia and Priya Buragohain who secured distinction in HSLC examination from Konwer HS School.

Earlier, Jyoti Baruah Dutta, chairperson, Antarikshya Dutta Nyas Rakshya Samittee explained the objectives of the Trust. APCU Sivasagar District commmittee conferred Kamala Saikia award for 2023 on Deepjyoti Goswami , News Editor, Dainik Janambhumi. Noted journalist and educationist Prasanna Kumar Dutta award-2023 was conferred on Mriganka Hazarika, Journalist, Niyamiya Barta, Gaurisagar. APCU Sivasagar District Committee, provided its founder Assistant Secretary, Abdul Rafique Memorial Rural Journalism Award to Keshab Gogoi of Dainik Janambhumi, Sapekhati and Niren Chandra Mali of Dainik Agradoot ,Palashbari for the year 2022 and 2023 respectively.

The programme was anchored by Rajib Dutta, executive president, APCU, Sivasagar District commiittee. Govin Chandra Borah and Mohendra Saikia were felicitated in the meeting for their outstanding contribution to the society. Three students, namely Shrabanika Sensuwa (Sepon), Hiya Kongkona Kalita(Nazira) and Anaboidya Baruah(Amguri)were also felicitated in the meeting.