APSC Scam: Mukul Saikia Exposes Judicial Lapses, Questions Commission’s Credibility

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 21: The APSC scam has taken a dramatic turn with some shocking revelations made by Mukul Saikia, the key investigating officer of the case.

- Advertisement -

“They never called me, although I conducted the inquiry into the fraud,” said Saikia. “I would have been invited to provide my reports. Somebody must have not wished for me to be appearing in front of the panel and taking the oath,” he added.

He also accused the statement made to the commission by Mrigen Saikia to be pre-prepared. “It appears as if his presentation was aimed to protect the actual masterminds of the fraud and to bring in people who had minor or no involvement at all,” he added.

Saikia criticized the use of the commission’s report politically, “The so-called statement made by Mrigen Saikia to the Biplab Sarma Commission is now being used by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP to blame the Congress. But consider the reality—all the Congress leaders who earlier sponsored the notorious APSC Chairman Rakesh Paul are now with the BJP. Some of them are even influential ministers, including Chief Minister Sarma himself.”

Relating his irritation with the focus of the inquiry, he said, “The commission conveniently homed in on minor issues like wedding presents amounting to Rs 3 lakh while shielding the actual culprits. The inquiry appears biased and selective in its report.”

- Advertisement -

His bombshell allegations have created a political tempest in Assam. Jagadish Bhuyan, the Secretary of the Assam Judicial Protection Organization (AJPO), also expressed alarm at the committee’s integrity. “Mukul Saikia’s revelations raised serious doubts over whether the commission was truly inquiring or simply pursuing a pre-determined agenda,” Bhuyan said.