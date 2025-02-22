16 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Kangana Ranaut says ‘Emergency’ will stream on Netflix from March 17

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Friday announced that her film “Emergency” will be available for streaming on Netflix from March 17.

The film, which courted controversy over its censor certificate and allegations that it misrepresents the Sikh community, released in theatres on January 17 after several delays.

Also directed and produced by Ranaut, the film portrays the Emergency months and features the actor in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Ranaut shared a still from the film on Instagram alongside an old image of Gandhi.
She captioned it, “17th March releasing on @netflix.”

Ranaut, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, documents the 21 months of Emergency imposed in 1975 by the then prime minister in the film.Following its release, “Emergency” was not screened at cinemas in Punjab after protests by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Sikh organisations.

Many politicians called for a ban on the movie, which Ranaut had labelled as a “complete harassment of art and the artist.”

“Emergency” also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik. It is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.

