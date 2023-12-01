18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Assam: 6 detained in Guwahati over Hawala transactions sent to 3-day police custody

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 1: Six individuals were presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Friday due to their alleged involvement in hawala transactions. They have been remanded to police custody for three days.

The accused include journalist Toufique Uddin Ahmed, Sub Inspectors Mubarak Ali and Anurag Bora, informer Khairul Haque, Anurag Bora’s Aunt Papita Gogoi, and Sabira Begum, a relative of Mubarak Ali.

They are scheduled to reappear in court on Monday. Reports suggest that the two women among the accused will be held at the Panbazar Women’s Police Station, while the remaining four will be kept at the Bharalu and Jalukbari Police Stations.

Jamir Ali, another individual related to the case, voluntarily surrendered to Bharalu Police earlier today. The accused were apprehended following the seizure of a significant amount of money connected to alleged hawala transactions.

This follows the recent arrest of two men, Devkaran Sen and Manoj Kumar, both from Rajasthan, who were found in possession of over Rs 1,69,70,000 during a search operation in the Athgaon area of Guwahati in November.

