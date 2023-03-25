Assam accorded National Award for TB cases reduction

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 24: In a major boost to the commitment to eliminate Tuberculosis in the state, the health & family welfare department, Assam was conferred the National Award for reduction in TB cases in 2 districts under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) by the ministry of health & family welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

The award was conferred at the One World TB Summit held at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union minister for health & family welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Governor, Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, chief minister, Uttar

Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath among others was present on the occasion.

Gulab Chand Kataria attended the event through virtual mode from

Raj Bhavan and health minister Keshab Mahanta among others attended through virtual mode from Janata Bhawan, Dispur.

Bongaigaon District was awarded Silver for 40% reduction in TB cases while Kokrajhar District was awarded Bronze for 20% reduction in TB cases respectively in the Sub National Certification for the year 2023. Dr M S Lakshmi Priya, IAS mission director, National Health Mission Assam, Dr Avijit Basu, joint director (TB) cum state TB officer Assam along with other delegates from state WHO was present in the momentous event at Varanasi.

Team Assam has been relentlessly working towards elimination of TB in the State, a PR stated.

It is mentionable here that recently former Governor of Assam, Prof Jagadish Mukhi had adopted 10 TB patients, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had adopted 5 TB patients and health minister of Assam Keshab Mahanta had adopted 4 TB patients as part of the Nikshay Mitra Campaign under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA). It is

noteworthy here that the state had diagnosed total 47,926 TB patients in the year 2022 with 88% success rate.