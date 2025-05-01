Assam Agitation leader Tilak Chandra Mazumdar passes away at 85

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 30: Tilak Chandra Mazumdar, a veteran leader of the Assam Movement and a distinguished scholar of Sankari literature, passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday night at a private hospital in Guwahati.

He is survived by his wife, noted writer Upama Mazumdar, a son, four daughters, and a large circle of relatives and admirers.

Born on August 12, 1940, in the Majumdar family of Ramdia Sri Sri Dhakurapara Satra in Kamrup district, Mazumdar emerged as a respected figure in Assam’s academic and cultural landscape.

He began his education at a local school in Ramdia, completed his secondary education at Hajo High School, and went on to graduate with Honours in Assamese from Cotton College in 1962.

He later earned a postgraduate degree from Gauhati University in 1965.

Mazumdar began his teaching career at North Guwahati College in 1965 before joining Nowgong Girls’ College, where he served for 35 years until his retirement in 2001.

He also held the post of founder principal at Sri Shankardev Junior College in Nagaon.

A renowned scholar of Sankari literature, Mazumdar authored several significant works including ‘Satra Darpan’, ‘Abibhakta Nagaon Jilar Satra Samuhar Samaj-Sanskritik Adhyayan’, and ‘Satraar Gurikatha’.

He also edited important literary compilations such as ‘Prachin Asomiya Sahityar Pranjal Dhara’ and ‘Srimanta Shankardev: Sahitya Sanskritir Jilikani’.

His passing has deeply saddened the people of Nagaon and the broader academic community.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Assam Sahitya Sabha, and various other organisations expressed condolences, describing Mazumdar as a stalwart of Assam’s intellectual and cultural heritage.

Mazumdar’s mortal remains were brought to the AGP office in Nagaon on Wednesday, where party leaders and members paid their last respects.

His body was later taken to Nowgong Girls’ College, where faculty and students gathered to honour his memory.

The final rites were performed at the Amolapatty Public Crematorium in the presence of a large gathering.