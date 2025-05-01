23.5 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 1, 2025
DC Goalpara inaugurates SEAS Biotech’s new admin building

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

GOALPARA, April 30: SEAS Biotech Pvt. Ltd., a prominent player in sustainable ethanol production, inaugurated its new Administrative Building at the Goalpara Ethanol Factory, situated in the Industrial Growth Centre at Matia in Goalpara, on Wednesday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Goalpara, Khanindra Choudhury, IAS, who graced the event as the chief guest.

Also present were officials from the forest department, local administration, industries, and educational institutions.

DC Khanindra Choudhury officially inaugurated the new facility and launched a tree plantation drive, reinforcing SEAS Biotech’s commitment to sustainability and community involvement.

The administrative expansion marks a significant development following the successful commissioning of SEAS Biotech’s main plant, which produces 140 Kilo Litres Per Day (KLPD) of fuel-grade ethanol.

The plant has created employment for over 200 direct and 100 indirect personnel, contributing to the industrial growth of the region.

Samarth Harlalka, Director of SEAS Biotech Pvt. Ltd., stated, “The creation of this Administrative Building is another step towards building a world-class work environment for our team. It reflects our belief that strong infrastructure and a supportive workspace are essential for innovation and growth.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Government of Assam and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for fostering a conducive environment for industrial development.

SEAS Biotech’s ethanol facility is noted for its carbon-negative operations and is the first in India to install a 100% bamboo-fueled RG Boiler from Lambion-Thermax.

The plant also focuses on local grain sourcing, supporting farmers and bolstering the regional economy.

“The wave of green energy is here, and we are proud to be at the forefront of it,” added Harlalka.

With a vision of “Redefining Green Mobility,” SEAS Biotech Pvt. Ltd. continues to drive sustainable industrial growth through innovation in renewable energy.

7 Most Beautiful Valleys in South India for Travelers
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
