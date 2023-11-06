21 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Assam: AHSEC to conduct pre-final test exam for Class 12 in December

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 6: In a recent development, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the conduct of a Pre-Final Test Examination for Higher Secondary (HS) 2nd year students in December 2023, ahead of the 2024 HS examination.

As per the announcement, the pre-final test will be held across all permitted and recognized institutions under the Council’s jurisdiction. The institutions have been directed to make necessary arrangements for the examination including, but not limited to, preparing the exam routine, setting up of subject-specific question papers, providing blank answer scripts, issuing admit cards, evaluating the answer scripts, declaring the results, and issuing marks-sheets.

“It will be mandatory on the part of the examination conducting institutions to keep the subject-wise marks obtained by the students under their safe custody so that the council can collect the same as and when required,” the notification reads.

Furthermore, the examination of the subjects having practical parts will be of the following:

70/30 (70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical)

30/70 (30 marks for theory and 70 marks for practical)

60/40 (60 marks for theory and 40 marks for practical)

50/50 (50 marks for theory and 50 marks for practical)

The revised marking scheme for several subjects including Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, Finance, Political Science, Sociology, and Swadesh Adhyayan, among others, has been announced. The theory section will carry 80 marks, while internal assessments or project works will account for 20 marks. Subjects without a practical component will carry a total of 100 marks.

