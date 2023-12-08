Assam: All India Professionals’ Congress writes to Ashok Singhal raising concern over waste management in Fancy Bazar

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 8: Gauravv Somani, the Assam State Congress secretary and President of the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) Assam unit, has formally voiced concerns to Ashok Singhal, the Cabinet Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, about the proposed municipal solid waste facility in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar.

In his letter, Somani highlighted potential health risks, traffic congestion, aesthetic impact, and economic issues raised by Fancy Bazar’s residents and businesses.

He stressed the need for adherence to the National Green Tribunal’s environmental norms and the completion of an environmental impact assessment and public consultation. The site’s densely populated location and proximity to religious institutions were also raised as concerns.