18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 9, 2023
type here...

Assam: All India Professionals’ Congress writes to Ashok Singhal raising concern over waste management in Fancy Bazar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 8: Gauravv Somani, the Assam State Congress secretary and President of the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) Assam unit, has formally voiced concerns to Ashok Singhal, the Cabinet Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, about the proposed municipal solid waste facility in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar.

- Advertisement -

In his letter, Somani highlighted potential health risks, traffic congestion, aesthetic impact, and economic issues raised by Fancy Bazar’s residents and businesses.

He stressed the need for adherence to the National Green Tribunal’s environmental norms and the completion of an environmental impact assessment and public consultation. The site’s densely populated location and proximity to religious institutions were also raised as concerns.

7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Amid push for caste census, all 8 Brahmin candidates of Congress...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof 10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin