Assam: BK Sharma Commission submits report on APSC recruitment scam to government

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 21: The retired justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission has concluded its judicial inquiry into the anomalies and malpractices in the conduct of the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) 2014.

The Commission submitted a 380-page report to the Home department of the Assam Government on October 13, prior to its extended deadline of October 15, 2023 given by the Gauhati High Court. The report reportedly contains explosive facts about the exam misconduct.

The Commission was previously set up by the state government to investigate similar claims in the APSC CCE 2013 test, and its report led to the current investigation into the CCE 2014.

The earlier report outlined abnormalities and malpractices during the exam, highlighting the incorrect selection of 37 candidates and raising concerns about the appointment of then-APSC chairman, Rakesh Paul. The Commission recommended scrapping the entire CCE 2013 batch due to the widespread irregularities.

The 37 candidates identified in the report have remained beyond the scope of the Dibrugarh Police inquiry and many have been promoted to various positions. On October 1, 2023, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the previous Investigating Officer did not submit the answer books of 34 candidates who appeared in the APSC exam.