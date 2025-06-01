‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ launched in Namsai

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 31: The inaugural programme of the nationwide pre-Kharif campaign “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan” was held across several locations in Namsai district, including Jona, Alubari, Mahadevpur, Chowkham, and Lekang blocks.

The campaign, aimed at promoting awareness on scientific farming practices and agriculture-related schemes, commenced with the ceremonial flagging off of three awareness ‘raths’ designed to educate farmers on modern agricultural methods.

According to an official statement, the programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from local farmers and was attended by key government officials and agricultural experts.

At Chowkham, Zilla Parishad Member Chow Jenia Namchoom and Additional Deputy Commissioner K Tikhak were present, along with 120 farmers from six surrounding villages.

The scientific team included experts from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), agriculture, veterinary, horticulture, and fisheries departments.

A similar programme at Jona-I was graced by Namsai Deputy Commissioner C R Khampa, District Planning Officer Dr K Sharmah, and other senior officials.

Over 100 farmers from the Jona cluster participated in the session, which focused on educating farmers about sustainable practices and government initiatives.

At Mahadevpur, the event was attended by Kamal Roy, Assistant General Manager of NABARD, along with a scientific team and 145 participants.

The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including soil health management, natural farming, crop diversification, and effective utilization of fallow land.

Officials also highlighted various central and state schemes designed to support agriculture and allied sectors.

As part of the initiative, Soil Health Cards, high-yielding variety seeds, and agricultural tools were distributed to farmers.

The sessions included interactive discussions, allowing participants to raise queries about best practices and government support available to them.

The campaign, led by officials from KVK and state departments, aims to boost agricultural productivity and encourage the younger generation to engage in farming through informed, scientific methods.