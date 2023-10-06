Assam: Bodo students union stages protest demanding removal of Bodoland University VC over corruption charges

HT Digital,

Kokrajhar, Oct 6: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) staged a protest at Bodoland University in Kokrajhar today, demanding the removal of Vice Chancellor Dr Laishram Ladu Singh. Dr Singh’s position has been under scrutiny since he was arrested on corruption charges by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti Corruption and the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell.

The students criticised the members of the inquiry committee established by the Governor of Assam, expressing dissatisfaction with their investigation process.

They have urged for immediate removal of Dr Singh from his position as Vice Chancellor. Dr Singh was accused of embezzling a significant amount of money from the university last year, and three files were seized from the university documents by the CM Vigilance Cell.

He later received bail following his arrest. The ABSU has also appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his intervention and announced a major protest scheduled for October 11.

