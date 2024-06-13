ABSU commemorates 37th Bodoland Martyrs Day

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 12: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) observed the 37th Bodoland Mungkhlong San (Bodoland Martyrs Day) across the districts of the state with a befitting program scheduled on the death day of martyr Sujit Narzary, the first martyr of the Bodoland movement.

The Bodoland movement, initiated in 1987 under the leadership of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, former president of ABSU, sought separate Bodoland statehood within the Indian constitution. This movement led to the signing of three Bodo peace accords till date, including the BAC accord (Bodoland Autonomous Council) in 1993, BTC accord (Bodoland Territorial Council) in 2003, and BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) accord in 2020, aimed at paving the way for good governance and all-round development of the region.

Martyr Sujit Narzary became the first martyr on June 12, 1987, during the Bodoland movement. Since then, ABSU has been observing the day as Bodoland Martyrs Day every year to commemorate his sacrifice.

In Kokrajhar, the central committee of ABSU, in association with the Kokrajhar district committee of ABSU, observed Bodoland Martyrs Day at Raimona Friends Club playground, Jomduar, under Gossaigaon subdivision. The observation began on Tuesday with a two-day program, which included discussions on the uplift and welfare of the students’ union and the community welfare of the Bodo community.

Thousands of delegates and observers from different district committees and anchalik committees participated in the event. ABSU president Dipen Boro hoisted the students’ union flag at half-mast followed by homage to martyr Sujit Narzary and other martyrs of the Bodoland movement.

Leaders from different students’ unions, social organisations, including the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region and UPPL president, Pramod Boro, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, MLAs Lawrence Islary and Jiran Basumatary, UN Academy director Krishna Gopal Basumatary, former ABSU president Dipak Kumar Basumatary, former ABSU leaders, UPPL leaders, and Tribal Sangha leaders were present and paid homage to martyr Sujit Narzary.

CEM of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, recalled the contributions and sacrifices of the martyrs of the Bodoland movement, emphasising that the day marks the Bodoland martyrs, whose sacrifices have brought the region to its present juncture. “We always remember the contribution and dedication of the martyrs, and accordingly, the Bodo people are coming forward to render welfare services towards the Bodo and other downtrodden communities in the state,” Boro added.

Earlier in the day, the CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro, offered floral tributes to Sujit Narzary at the martyr’s tomb at the Bhatipara village under South Kokrajhar Anchalik Committee in Kokrajhar.

ABSU president Dipen Boro said that the students’ union organised a special session on the occasion of Bodoland Martyrs Day observation at Jomduar in Gossaigaon subdivision, discussing at length the welfare and developmental aspects of the Bodo community. He reiterated that ABSU would continue to remember the contributions of Bodoland martyrs in the days to come, emphasising that both the Bodo community and other downtrodden communities remember the sacrifice and contributions of Bodoland martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of Bodoland statehood.

He assured that the martyrs’ family members would be given due respect and honour in the days to come. He urged the younger generations to come forward in bringing about healthy welfare and development among society.

The district committees of Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri also observed Bodoland Martyrs Day with various programs to mark the death day of martyr Sujit Narzary on Wednesday.