33.5 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 11, 2025
type here...

Assam CM Announces Continuation of Eviction Drives, Over 25,000 Acres Cleared in Four Years

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
District Administration is conducting a massive anti-encroachment eviction drive at Bhumuraguri Grazing reserve, Jamai Basti, Rampur, and Kadamoni area at Batadrava in Nagaon district on 19-12-22.Pix by UB Photos
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 11: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reaffirmed his government’s determination to carry on eviction drives all over the state. During a press conference in Guwahati after a cabinet meet, Sarma announced that the state has freed over 25,000 acres of land from encroachment during the last four years. He stressed that the eviction drives have been extensive and claimed, “In my opinion, it is not less than 25,000 acres of land. This is enormous.

- Advertisement -

Sarma has declared that there is another eviction campaign lined up for Goalpara on Saturday. This follows a directive by the Gauhati High Court, which directed the government to evict forest land with an assurance that evicted individuals would be offered drinking water and other basic facilities. The Goalpara operation will target the recovery of about 1,040 bighas of land in Paikan Reserve Forest under the Krishnai Forest Range. Approximately 1,080 families are likely to be displaced from their homes as a consequence.

Related Posts:

The government stand on rehabilitation was made clear by the Chief Minister, who said land rights would be extended to evicted people if they are bona fide Indian citizens and actually landless—not only at the eviction location, but even in their home places. Yet Sarma pointed out that hardly anyone comes forward to claim such land rights after being evicted.

Referring to the recent eviction operation at Lakhimpur, Sarma stated that there had been attempts to change the demographic profile of the region. Sarma asserted that people from districts such as Sribhumi and South Salmara-Mankachar with their minority populations had crossed over to northern Assam en masse. “There was a huge conspiracy to change the demography of Lakhimpur,” Sarma claimed, adding that his administration has taken measures to “restore” the pre-existing demographic pattern in various places.

Sarma also raised an alarm regarding demographic changes elsewhere in the state. He asserted that Hindus had become minorities in cities like Dhubri and mentioned examples such as the exodus of 10,000 to 12,000 individuals from Baghbor in Barpeta to west Assam. He highlighted the fact that even in areas like Goalpara with a centuries-old Hindu temple, Hindus are now a minority. In another eviction campaign undertaken earlier this week, around 3,500 bighas of land were evacuated in Charuwa Bakra, Chirakuta, and Santoshpur villages under Chapar circle. The drive impacted about 1,100 families and was undertaken to pave the way for a thermal power project of the Adani Group.

View all stories
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

The Rise of Esports in India: Opportunities and Challenges

The Hills Times -
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India