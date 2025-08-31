26.2 C
Minister Kaushik Roy visits ensure of proper amount of free rice to the beneficiaries

HT, Digital

Morigaon,30 Aug  : The Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department , Government of Assam and Morigaon District Guardian minister Kaushik Roy today paid a official visit and   inspected the cooperative societies of various Gaon Panchayats and wholesale consumer cooperative societies of various Gaon Panchayats in the district.

The minister, who was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department Kankanjyoti Saikia alongwith a large team of the supply department inspected wheather they are  lifting  the free  rice properly from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and  distributing them as per the rules. The  Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the Cooperative Societies of India (FCI) have directed all cooperative societies in the district to distribute free  rice as per the rules and take appropriate measures to ensure the affordable quantity  by the shopkeepers.

