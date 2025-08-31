Minister Kaushik Roy visits ensure of proper amount of free rice to the beneficiaries

HT, Digital

Morigaon,30 Aug : The Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department , Government of Assam and Morigaon District Guardian minister Kaushik Roy today paid a official visit and inspected the cooperative societies of various Gaon Panchayats and wholesale consumer cooperative societies of various Gaon Panchayats in the district.

The minister, who was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department Kankanjyoti Saikia alongwith a large team of the supply department inspected wheather they are lifting the free rice properly from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and distributing them as per the rules. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the Cooperative Societies of India (FCI) have directed all cooperative societies in the district to distribute free rice as per the rules and take appropriate measures to ensure the affordable quantity by the shopkeepers.