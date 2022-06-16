Assam CM Announces Rs 500 Cr Package For Two Paper Mills Workers

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 15: In a major relief for the workers of the two defunct paper mills of the state, the state government has decided to release a financial package of Rs 500 crore by June 30.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement on the concluding day of the Assam BJP state executive at Diphu on Wednesday.

“We will release a financial package of Rs 500 crore to the workers and employees of the two paper mills by June 30 to provide relief to the workers and reward their years of hard work,” he said.

“So by June 30, every employee of the two mills will receive their pending dues in their bank accounts. The workers have gone through a lot of financial hardships owing to the closure of the mills,” he added.

The Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram and Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad have been non-functional for the last several years.

Meanwhile, the death toll of workers of the two mills rose to 106 with the passing away of yet another ailing employee of the Cachar Paper Mill.

2,000 MW power generation

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that with an aim to make Assam self-reliant in the power sector, the state government would take steps to increase power generation from 500 MW to 2000 MW in the next 4 years.

“We’ll primarily emphasise on green energy. Investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in industrialisation is in different stages of implementation,” he said.