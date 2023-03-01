Assam CM Commands Kamrup (M) DC To Relocate Institutions From Silsako Right Away

GUWAHATI, March 1: The Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) to undertake measures to shift institutions including Hotel Zinger, OKD Institutions of Social Change, etc. from Silsako at the earliest.

Earlier today, Sarma announced that Assam will soon be having the largest lake at Silsako which is located in Guwahati. The Chief Minister tweeted, “A spectacular model of the proposed Silsako lake has been designed and it will add to the scenic grandeur & ease the perennial artificial flooding in Guwahati.”

Prior to this on February 27, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials administered an eviction drive and evacuated around 300 indigenous families and eradicated two temples, one devoted to the goddess Durga and one to Lord Shiva, as part of the Assam Government’s ongoing operation against the encroachment of government land in Assam.

As per reports, around 160 houses have been demolished in the area where the eviction drive has been carried out. About 1,000 police personnel were assigned at Guwahati’s Silsako Beel to wipe out approximately 132 acres of land from apparent encroachers.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma government has been administering eviction drives in various corners of Assam starting from May 2021. In the last few months, certain significant eviction exercises have been operated resulting in the pulling down of some temples, mosques as well as madrassas.