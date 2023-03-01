Assam To Have Its Largest Lake In Guwahati’s Silsako Beel, Says CM

GUWAHATI, March 1: The Chief Minister of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that Assam will be having the largest lake at Silsako, situated in Guwahati, in the near future.

The Chief Minister tweeted, “A spectacular model of the proposed Silsako lake has been designed and it will add to the scenic grandeur & ease the perennial artificial flooding in Guwahati.”

Earlier on February 27, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials conducted an eviction drive and dislodged about 300 indigenous families and eradicated two temples, one devoted to the goddess Durga and one to Lord Shiva, as part of the Assam Government’s ongoing operation against the encroachment of government land in Assam.

As per reports, around 160 houses have been demolished in the area where the eviction drive has been carried out. Not less than 1,000 police personnel were assigned at Guwahati’s Silsako Beel to wipe out approximately 132 acres of land from apparent encroachers.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma government has been administering eviction drives in various corners of Assam starting from May 2021. In the last few months, certain significant eviction exercises have been operated resulting in pulling down some temples, mosques as well as madrassas.