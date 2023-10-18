24 C
Assam CM extends Kati Bihu wishes to the people of the state, prays for bountiful harvest

New Delhi, Oct 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 18 extended Kati Bihu wishes to the people of the state from Delhi’s Assam House. The chief minister lit a lamp under a tulsi plant as per tradition and prayed to the almighty for a good harvest ahead and a successful farming period for the farming community of Assam.

Speaking to the reports on the occasion CM Sarma said, “Assam is observing Kati Bihu with traditional fervor, wishing for an abundant produce, good stock from their farm produce by praying in front of the almighty. The farming community of Assam begins their journey from ‘Kongali’ to ‘Bhogali’ and prays to the almighty seeking blessings for a successful journey from ‘Kongali to Bhogali’. On this auspicious occasion, I extend my wishes to the people of the state and also pray to the God that the farms are bounty with farm produce”.

The chief minister was joined in by Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita who also joined in the occasion and lit a lamp under the tulsi plant and prayed for a bountiful harvest ahead.
Kati Bihu like other Bihu festival of Assam is an annual festival and integral part of the state’s vivid culture that holds equal importance like Bhogali and Magh Bihu.

People across the state of Assam clean their houses, light lamps under the tulsi plant and pray to the God for a good harvest. The day is further marked by prayers at naamghars and offering prasad in temples.

 

