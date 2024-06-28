Assam CM Faces Backlash After Two Muslim Brothers Killed by Forest Department

HT Digital

June 28, Friday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is facing significant backlash following the deaths of two Muslim brothers, Somar Uddin (36) and Abdul Jalil (44), at the hands of Assam Forest Department guards. The incident occurred on June 22, 2024, in the Laokhowa Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, where the brothers were suspected of poaching.

- Advertisement -

The All-Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) has condemned the killings, alleging a communal bias and calling for justice and compensation for the victims’ families. Opposition leaders and activists have also criticized the state government, arguing that the incident reflects broader issues of human rights violations and the misuse of state machinery for political purposes.

In response to the outcry, CM Sarma has ordered an official inquiry into the incident. However, critics remain skeptical, demanding an independent investigation to ensure transparency and accountability. The incident has further fueled concerns over the treatment of minority communities in Assam, highlighting the need for greater oversight and reform within the state’s enforcement agencies.

The situation has sparked widespread protests and debates, with many urging the government to address the root causes of such violence and to implement measures to protect vulnerable communities from unjust treatment. As the investigation progresses, the spotlight remains on the Assam government and its handling of communal tensions and human rights issues.