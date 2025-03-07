20.4 C
‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle’ to release in India in September

New Delhi, March 6: Japanese animated dark fantasy film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle” will be released in Indian theatres on September 12, anime platform Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have announced.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” is based on the manga series by Gotoge Koyoharu published under Shueisha’s Jump Comics unit since 2018. It consists of 23 volumes and has sold over 150 million copies.

“Infinity Castle” is the first film in a trilogy that represents the final arc and culmination of the hugely popular award-winning anime shonen series. The franchise is known for its riveting sword fights, charming characters and comical scenes.

In India, the film will be released in Japanese with English subtitles, as well as dubbed in Hindi and English, a press release said.

The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon. He joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” first premiered in April 2019 with the “Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc”, followed by the feature film “Mugen Train” in October 2020.

The story continued with the “Mugen Train Arc” and “Entertainment District Arc”, airing between 2021 and 2022.  

In 2023, the “Swordsmith Village Arc” debuted on Crunchyroll, following the theatrical release of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village”.  

The series continued in 2024 with the “Hashira Training Arc”, which premiered after the release of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To Hashira Training” in theatres.

The animation is produced by ufotable. (PTI)

