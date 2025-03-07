20.4 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 7, 2025
type here...

2nd Cinevesture International Film Festival to be held from March 20-23

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Chandigarh, March 6: The second edition of the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) will be held in Chandigarh from March 20 to 23, the organisers announced on Thursday. Building upon the success of the inaugural edition, which was held in March 2024, the festival will introduce CineV-CHD, an enhanced film market aimed at connecting filmmakers, investors, and distributors for Indian films in India and abroad. The market event, which includes programmes like Projects Market for Feature Films and Series, ProofPoint, CinÈVault, InTheWorks Lab and Producer-Investor Workshop, will be held alongside the main film gala, a press release stated.

The festival organisers also announced that they have partnered with the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) to launch CinÈV-IFFLA, a platform connecting South Asian filmmakers with Hollywood producers.

- Advertisement -

“The collaboration will feature curated South Asian stories during IFFLA Industry Days, alongside selected North American projects. Industry Days, which takes place during the annual festival, is a pivotal forum that connects South Asian filmmakers with Hollywood producers, offering opportunities such as pitch competitions, panels, masterclasses, industry roundtables and networking events,” they said.

Related Posts:

In its first edition, the Cinevesture International Film Festival showcased over 67 titles, including world cinema, Indian feature films, classics as well as shorts films. It was attended by stars like Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Varun Grover, Rasika Duggal, Rashmeet Kaur, Hansal Mehta, Shekhar Kapur, Sudhir Mishra, and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. (PTI)

10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

07 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise