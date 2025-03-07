20.4 C
R Madhvan-Nayanthara’s film ‘Test’ to release on Netflix in April

Mumbai, March 6: Actors R Madhavan and Nayanthara-starrer “Test” is set to premiere on April 4 on Netflix, the streamer announced Thursday. The cricket drama, which also features Siddharth and Meera Jasmine, marks the directorial debut of producer S Sashikanth, the founder of banner YNOT Studios.

Set against the backdrop of high-stakes cricket, it’s an emotional rollercoaster that puts the lives of a national-level cricketer (Siddharth), a genius scientist (Madhavan) and a passionate teacher (Nayanthara) on a collision course and forces them to make choices that test their ambition, sacrifice and courage.

Sashikanth said he is grateful to Netflix for helping him bring his vision of “Test” to life. “Having nurtured stories as a producer for years, stepping into the director’s chair for ‘Test’ was both exhilarating and deeply personal. This film is about resilience, the weight of choices, and how life itself is the greatest test of all.

“Bringing together three powerhouse performers — R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth — for the first time made this journey even more special,” the director said in a statement. Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, said she is excited about the streamer’s first Tamil original feature film.

“It’s a deeply compelling drama thriller that tests the moral thresholds of its three protagonists played by the powerhouse talents R. Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth. Director S Sashikanth brings a fresh and assured directorial voice and deftly tells a story that will keep you hooked till the last minute. We are incredibly excited to bring ‘Test’ to our audiences across India and the world,” Shergill said.

“Test” is produced by Sashikanth alongside Chakravarthy Ramachandra. (PTI)

