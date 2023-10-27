23 C
Assam CM hands over appointment letters to 62 Assistant Engineers (Civil) under Water Resources Department

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 27: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed appointment letters to 62 newly appointed Assistant Engineers (Civil) under the Water Resources departmetn in Guwahati today.

With the aim of fulfilling its promise of giving 1 lakh jobs, the chief minister of Assam while addresing a presser stated, “The Water Resources Department is a priority department for Govt of Assam and we are committed to induct skilled and dedicated engineers into the department. The clean and transparent recruitment drive will encourage appointees to serve their best”.

The chief minister further mentioned, “I urge the new joinees to take inspiration from the positive work done by their seniors and move ahead with a service oriented mindset. They should also bring in new ideas and thinking into the department to effectively manage our valued water resources”.

