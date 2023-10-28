State Govt Fulfilling Promise To Recruit 1 Lakh Youths: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 27: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the state government has been fulfilling its promise to provide government jobs to one lakh youths in the state.

- Advertisement -

Sarma said this while attending the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to 62 assistant engineers (civil) under the state water resources department at the Assam Secretariat Complex in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said, “Our government has been working relentlessly towards fulfilling the promise to provide one lakh government jobs to youths. From May 2021, a total of 87,720 youths had been appointed to various departments of the government and adding that and with today’s appointment of 62 assistant engineers, the number now stand at 87,782.”

The chief minister said that the recently published advertisements calling for applications to fill up as many as 5,000 vacancies in Assam Police, 3,000 vacancies under the state health department, 8,000 vacancies in Grade – III and Grade – IV categories and 10,000 vacancies under the state education department meant another 25,000-plus jobs in the government sector shall be filled up in the near future. This takes the total recruitment to over 1 lakh, as was promised during the campaigning to the 2021 state assembly elections.

Referring to the recruitment of engineers to various departments, Sarma said, “This is in sharp contrast to the scenario a decade or so back when students of engineering colleges used to express deep frustration and dissatisfaction over lack of employment opportunities in the government sector. The new generation of engineers recruited purely on the basis of merit will prove decisive in the state government’s endeavour to have a self-motivated and a dedicated workforce committed to the welfare of the public.”

- Advertisement -

State water resources department minister Pijush Hazarika, state education minister Ranoj Pegu and additional chief secretary S. Abbasi were also present on the occasion.