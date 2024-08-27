Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma bats for stringent law to tackle crimes against women

RANCHI, Aug 26: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday advocated for a stringent law to tackle crimes against women, expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for such legislation.

Sarma emphasised that all legal processes, including inquiry, charge-sheet, trial, and conviction, should be completed within six months in cases involving crimes against women.

“Crimes against women are on the rise. I welcome the PM’s announcement that a strict law is needed,” Sarma said.

He further remarked, “My only observation is that a deadline of six months should be fixed for all processes such as inquiry, charge-sheet, trial, and conviction in crime cases against women. Then only will we be able to reduce such crimes.”

Sarma’s comments come in the wake of protests over the rape-murder of a doctor at R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

Speaking to reporters at union minister Sanjay Seth’s residence in Ranchi, Sarma said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself on Sunday advocated for a strict law for crime against women.” He also mentioned that he would suggest these points to the Centre when the law is being formulated.

Asked about the possibility of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren joining the BJP, Sarma said, “I personally want Soren in the BJP, as it would give strength to the party in the state. But he is such a big leader that I have never talked to him in this regard.”

Soren left for Delhi on Monday, and Sarma said he would try to discuss the issue with him in the national capital.

Modi on Sunday termed crimes against women an unpardonable sin, adding the guilty should not be spared.

Speaking at a programme in north Maharashtra’s Jalgaon, Modi said the safety of women should be a priority.

“The safety of mothers, sisters, and daughters is the country’s priority. I have repeatedly raised this issue from the Red Fort. Be it any state of the country, I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters,” he said. (PTI)