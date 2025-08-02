26.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 2, 2025
type here...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claims USTM built on forest land

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma laddressing a press conference at Loksewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday.
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that Meghalaya’s University of Science and Technology (USTM) has been constructed on forest land and it has already been brought to the notice of the Supreme Court.

‘The university is on forest land, and whether USTM will be there after two years, no one can guarantee,’ the CM said at a press conference here.

- Advertisement -

Sarma has on several previous occasions criticised USTM chancellor Mahbabul Haque, who was also arrested earlier this year for allegedly promising students that they would be allowed to use unfair means in exams to score high marks, but was later released on bail.

Related Posts:

The chief minister said the matter has been brought to the notice of the Supreme Court, and it was up to the Meghalaya government to take action on this.

‘I keep praying to God that it be demolished as early as possible. It is not an educational institution but an institution that has commercialised education,” he said.

“If it had been in Assam, ‘I would have sorted this out a long time ago,” Sarma added.

- Advertisement -

Reacting to Haque’s recent statement that he would take responsibility for the education of those children who have been rendered homeless in the recent eviction drives, the CM said that he tries to enter into all matters.

Haque, along with five teachers of a school in Patharkandi of Sribhumi district, were arrested on February 22 from Guwahati and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody. Police also filed multiple cases against him in different police stations of Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Sonipur.

The Gauhati High Court granted bail to Haque in connection with two cases registered in Sribhumi — the first on March 3 and the second on March 5 — while also restraining his arrest in three other cases filed in Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar, and Barpeta.

He was granted bail in the Sonitpur case on March 24.

- Advertisement -

The USTM chancellor, who also heads the ERD Foundation, operates various educational institutions, including a school at Patharkandi.

Haque was embroiled in a controversy last year over his OBC certificate, which he had allegedly obtained “fraudulently” in Sribhumi district in the 1990s and was subsequently cancelled.

The CM had also held USTM and Haque responsible for “flood jihad” against Guwahati, claiming that the water flowing down from the varsity campus, which is located on a hill adjacent to the city, leads to massive flooding in the city. (PTI)

10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NE scientists, tribal farmers urge Centre to include mithun under National...

The Hills Times -
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon 10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon 8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism