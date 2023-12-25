18.2 C
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews Guwahati Master Plan 2045

Guwahati, Dec 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presided over a meeting today to review the Guwahati Master Plan 2045 draft, prepared by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

The plan is designed to accommodate Guwahati’s growing population and development. Officials presented details of the draft, including drainage, water supply, sewerage, and environmental planning systems.

Sarma reviewed the plan in detail, suggesting modifications to ensure it serves as a growth template in future. Guwahati Development Minister Ashok Singhal and other officials were also present.

Post-meeting, Sarma took to platform X to share his thoughts on today’s meet saying, ‘Today, we reviewed the draft Guwahati Master Plan 2045. I have emphasised the need to decongest the city, establish urban forests, parks, and green spaces. Our goal is to make Guwahati one of the best cities in India in the coming years.’

