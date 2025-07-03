Second Wave of Floods Wreaks Havoc in Assam’s Lakhimpur District

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 3: A number of roads and croplands have been worst hit in Assam’s Lakhimpur district as a fresh wave of floods hit the area in the last 24 hours. The overnight intensity of rain has been blamed for the sudden rise in floodwaters with Lakhimpur and the surrounding hills of Arunachal Pradesh experiencing intense rainfall, leading to overflowing of local rivers and flooding both habitations and fields.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, the Gabharu River broke through an agricultural dyke at Rangajan-Mazgaon under the Uttar Laluk Gaon Panchayat. The river changed course, inundating the entire regions of Tunijan and Dhekiajuli-Christiangaon. The abrupt change in the course of the river also took a heavy toll on Garmur village under the Nowboicha Revenue Circle, among others such as Phoolbari, Pub Laluk, and Pukhuria. The waters from the floods dealt considerable damage to two culverts in the region, further breaking up transportation and connectivity.

Earlier, on Monday, the Sesa River overtopped the under-construction Simaluguri-Hawajan PWD road—part of the Assam Mala scheme—at two different locations. The floodwaters also inundated villages such as Sesa-Misinggaon, Photabhog, and Nowghuli through an undefended portion of the Sesa embankment under the Narayanpur Revenue Circle. Aside from destroying infrastructure, the flood has also devastated the agricultural sector.