Assam CM Hits Back at Rahul, Warns of Legal Action and Foreign Links

GUWAHATI, JULY 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a fierce rebuttal against Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, dismissing his recent comments about jailing political opponents as mere “political theatrics.” Sarma further cautioned that it might, in fact, be the Gandhi family that could face legal consequences.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma took aim at Rahul Gandhi’s political stature and questioned his authority. “He is just an MP. How is he going to arrest a Chief Minister?” Sarma inquired. He charged the Congress party with engaging in personal grudges rather than addressing real public issues like jobs, land rights, or cultural conservation. “Congress will not speak of employment, they will not speak of our land, culture… their sole agenda is to get Himanta Biswa Sarma arrested.”.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi’s speech on July 16 in Chhaygaon, where Gandhi predicted a landslide victory for the Congress in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. He sharply criticized Sarma, accusing him of acting like a monarch rather than a democratic leader and labeling him “India’s most corrupt Chief Minister.” Gandhi also warned that Sarma would eventually be held accountable.

Tensions grew further after clashes erupted in the Paikan Reserve Forest locality in Goalpara amid an eviction operation. CM Sarma attributed the violence to what he described as inflammatory speeches by Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. “Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge… openly encouraged encroachers and land jihadists to take over government land,” Sarma alleged.

As per the Chief Minister, 21 policemen were injured in the incident, who were allegedly pelted with stones and sticks. One was killed in firing by the police, while one is still in the hospital. The Assam Police has also filed a case and is investigating recent political speeches. “If some elements pose something which invites penal action, the Police will not shy away from taking action against Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge,” Sarma cautioned.

Taking the confrontation a step ahead, Sarma targeted the Congress leadership as being propped up by foreign powers. Renewing allegations, he said, “Rahul Gandhi himself is a foreign element… He is the main guy of George Soros.” The Chief Minister indicated that the Congress leadership was acting out of international interests instead of national interest.

While both sides increase their polemics ahead of the 2026 state elections, politics within Assam is becoming increasingly belligerent. Rahul Gandhi has been optimistic about the reconstituted Congress leadership in the state under Gaurav Gogoi, saying, “We have created a new team here. We have started the work, and the people of Assam will soon see the results.