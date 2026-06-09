Assam CM keeps Home; PWD, IPR; Jayanta Malla new FM

GUWAHATI, June 8: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday allocated portfolios to 12 newly inducted ministers.

The chief minister retained Home and Political, PWD, Power, Information and Public Relations, and departments not allotted to any other minister.

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He made the announcements in a social media post.

Among the senior ministers Ranoj Pegu retained the Education Department, Ashok Singhal has been allocated his previous Health & Family Welfare, and Medical Education & Research, while Bimal Borah has been given Cultural Affairs and Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises, and Act East Policy Affairs.

Pegu has been also given the responsibility of Tribal Affairs (Plains) and Information Technology.

The Finance Ministry has been given to Sarma’s close associate Jayanta Malla Baruah along with Environment and Forest, and Mines and Minerals departments.

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“With the approval of the Hon’ble Governor of Assam, I am pleased to announce the allocation of portfolios amongst the members of the Council of Ministers of the Government of Assam,” Sarma posted on X.

The 12 ministers were sworn in on June 5, while four other ministers were administered the oath of office on May 12 along with the chief minister.

The portfolios of the four ministers were announced earlier.

Former speaker Biswajit Daimary, who was also inducted into the ministry, has been allocated Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture, Sports and Youth Welfare; Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship; and Indigenous, Tribal Faith and Culture departments.

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AGP’s Keshab Mahanta, a minister in the NDA government since 2016, has been allocated Revenue & Disaster Management; Science, Technology and Climate Change; and General Administration potfolios.

Pijush Hazarika, a close associate of Sarma since his Congress days, has been given Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs.

Kaushik Rai, also a minister in the previous government, has been given the responsibility of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs; Housing and Urban Affairs, and Cooperation departments.

Krishnendu Paul has been allocated Public Health Engineering, Hill Areas and Barak Valley Development portfolios.

Among the newcomers, Ashwini Ray Sarkar has been given the departments of Social Justice & Empowerment, Soil Conservation and Welfare of Minorities & Development.

Another new face, Nilima Devi, elected to the assembly for the first time, has been given the departments of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, and Fishery.

Susanta Borgohain, another first-time minister, has been allocated the Water Resources and Judicial departments.

The four ministers who were sworn-in on May 12 are Rameswar Teli, Ajanta Neog, Atul Bora and Charan Boro.

Teli, a former Union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second government, was allocated Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare and Transformation and Development departments.

Neog, the finance minister in Sarma’s previous cabinet, was allocated the portfolios for Women and Child Development, and Tourism.

Bora, the agriculture minister in the previous government, was given the charge of Panchayat and Rural Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Border Protection and Development, and Excise departments.

Boro, also a minister in the previous government, retained the Transport and Welfare of Bodoland departments.

“I extend my best wishes to all my colleagues in the council of ministers. I am confident that working together with dedication and commitment, we will continue to serve the people of Assam and further accelerate the journey of progress and prosperity of our state,” the CM posted on X.

The strength of the Assam cabinet is 17, including the CM, while the optimal strength of the state cabinet is 19 in the 126-member Assam assembly.

The cabinet comprises 13 BJP ministers, two from the AGP and one from the BPF. The NDA won a record 102 seats in the 126-member assembly, including 82 from the BJP. NDA constituents Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) bagged 10 seats each. (PTI)