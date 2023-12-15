Assam CM meet IB, NIA chief amid rising grenade attacks by ULFA-I

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 15: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, held a pivotal meeting with heads of two security agencies in New Delhi on Friday. He met with Tapan Kumar Deka, Director of the Intelligence Bureau of India (IB), and Dinkar Gupta, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), at Assam House.

This meeting gains importance in the wake of consecutive grenade blasts in Assam. Sarma stated that he discussed the issue of Rohingya infiltration into Assam with the NIA director general.

He also mentioned a cordial meeting with IB director, Tapan Deka. Sarma addressed the recent grenade attacks in the state, attributing them to specific ULFA-I militants. He urged Paresh Baruah, ULFA-I leader, to understand that these incidents only obstruct Assam’s progress.

Sarma also emphasized the ongoing peace accord discussions with the Pro-Talk ULFA group. He added that while conversing with ULFA-I leader Paresh Barua is not an issue, reaching consensus on significant matters is the challenge.